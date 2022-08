WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Walnut Ridge looks to get into the 3A-3 title picture.

They won 4 games last season and reached the state playoffs. It’s year 4 for the Bobcats under Jeff Blake.

Rain in Lawrence County today means the FFN Preseason Tour is heading indoors.



Visited Hoxie & Walnut Ridge this morning, you’ll hear from the Mustangs & Bobcats Friday on @Region8News. pic.twitter.com/a4A8HtCOlf — Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) August 4, 2022

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.