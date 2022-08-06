Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Arkansas football kicks off fall camp, 5 NEA natives on 2022 roster

Jonesboro native Rykar Acebo is among 5 NEA natives on 2022 Arkansas football roster.
Jonesboro native Rykar Acebo is among 5 NEA natives on 2022 Arkansas football roster.(Source: KATV)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas kicked off fall camp Friday afternoon. Sam Pittman enters his 3rd season as head coach.

The 2022 roster features five Region 8 Razorbacks. Jonesboro native Jashaud Stewart played in all 13 games last season, recording 7 tackles. Fellow former Hurricane Marco Avant redshirted in 2021. JHS alums Rykar Acebo and John Paul Pickens are walk-ons. Wynne alum Terry Wells redshirted but played in 1 game on the offensive line.

The Razorbacks will hold 25 practices ahead of the season opener. Arkansas hosts Cincinnati on Saturday, September 3rd. Kickoff is at 2:30pm, the game will be televised on ESPN.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A White County woman died early Friday morning in a head-on collision near Branson, Missouri.
Woman killed in head-on collision
The Hoxie Police Chief is on paid leave after a police department gun was sold to a Lawrence...
Police chief on leave after gun sold to pawn shop
The Cross County sheriff said Thursday that Loretta Lynn Collett, a Level 4 sex offender, is...
Sheriff: Level 4 sex offender moves into motel
Downtown Jonesboro
Multiple downtown restaurants see closure
Police: Stabbing victim shows up at Jonesboro hospital

Latest News

The Red Wolves kicked off 2022 fall camp Wednesday afternoon.
Arkansas State football kicks off 2022 fall camp
Arkansas State OL had stops at Ole Miss and South Carolina
Jordan Rhodes & Champ Flemings among offensive newcomers at Arkansas State fall camp
Razorbacks heading to Europe
Arkansas men's basketball will tour Europe
Arkansas State senior QB
Butch Jones impressed with A-State senior James Blackman: "He's a CEO quarterback."