Arkansas football kicks off fall camp, 5 NEA natives on 2022 roster

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas kicked off fall camp Friday afternoon. Sam Pittman enters his 3rd season as head coach.

The 2022 roster features five Region 8 Razorbacks. Jonesboro native Jashaud Stewart played in all 13 games last season, recording 7 tackles. Fellow former Hurricane Marco Avant redshirted in 2021. JHS alums Rykar Acebo and John Paul Pickens are walk-ons. Wynne alum Terry Wells redshirted but played in 1 game on the offensive line.

The Razorbacks will hold 25 practices ahead of the season opener. Arkansas hosts Cincinnati on Saturday, September 3rd. Kickoff is at 2:30pm, the game will be televised on ESPN.

