Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Gov. Hutchinson issues call for special session

According to a news release, the purpose of the session is to provide immediate tax relief for...
According to a news release, the purpose of the session is to provide immediate tax relief for Arkansans and set aside $50 million for a school safety grant program.(KARK)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – On Friday, Aug. 5, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson issued a call for the Third Extraordinary Session of the 93rd General Assembly.

According to a news release, the purpose of the session is to provide immediate tax relief for Arkansans and set aside $50 million for a school safety grant program.

“As inflation rises and the cost of living increases, Arkansans need more money in their pockets,” Gov. Hutchinson said. “With a record surplus in the last year’s fiscal year, we have the ability to provide financial relief and ensure our children can be protected in their schools.”

The governor’s call consists of the following items:

  • Lower the top individual tax rate to 4.9%, retroactive to Jan. 1, 2022, saving taxpayers $295 million in 2022
  • Lower the corporate income tax rate to 5.3%, beginning Jan. 1, 2023
  • Create a $150 nonrefundable low- and middle-income tax credit, saving taxpayers $156.3 million in 2022
  • Align Arkansas law with the federal depreciation schedule
  • Transfer $50 million from the state surplus for the purpose of a school safety grant program, consistent with the recommendations of the Arkansas School Safety Commission.

The $50 million for a school safety grant program comes after the Arkansas School Safety Commission presented their interim report to Gov. Hutchinson on Tuesday, Aug. 2. The program would provide funding for school districts to increase security measures on their campuses.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A White County woman died early Friday morning in a head-on collision near Branson, Missouri.
Woman killed in head-on collision
The Hoxie Police Chief is on paid leave after a police department gun was sold to a Lawrence...
Police chief on leave after gun sold to pawn shop
The Cross County sheriff said Thursday that Loretta Lynn Collett, a Level 4 sex offender, is...
Sheriff: Level 4 sex offender moves into motel
Downtown Jonesboro
Multiple downtown restaurants see closure
Police: Stabbing victim shows up at Jonesboro hospital

Latest News

Video from inside the Butler County Jail shows alleged abuse.
Sheriff to request state investigation into Butler Co. jail incident
The group Responsible Growth Arkansas had its ballot request rejected by the state election...
Recreational marijuana supporters take case to Arkansas Supreme Court
A permanent median barrier has been added to the intersection after several crashes forced the...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Concrete barrier added to popular intersection
A Jackson County project years in the making has finally been completed.
Newport bridge opens after years of development