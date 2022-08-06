Man charged with sexually grooming two minors

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A 20-year-old Jonesboro man is behind bars after Jonesboro police found he had been talking with two minors over the internet.

According to a news release, on Thursday, Aug. 4, the department’s Internet Crimes Against Children division got a tip about an “inappropriate relationship” with a minor online.

An investigation was immediately launched, and detectives found Daytona Kane had been talking with two minors online over the last year, where both sides exchanged “sexually-explicit dialogue”.

Kane was arrested the same day and was charged with a Class A misdemeanor of sexually grooming a child.

Craighead County District Judge David Boling gave Kane a $10,000 cash bond and no internet connection by cell phone.

