Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Newport bridge opens after years of development

A Jackson County project years in the making has finally been completed.
A Jackson County project years in the making has finally been completed.(ARDot)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jackson County project years in the making has finally been completed.

On Friday, Aug. 5, the Arkansas Department of Transportation announced the Highway 367 bridge over the White River is open to traffic.

Officials announced on Wednesday, Aug. 3, that they expected the bridge to open by the end of the week, with painting the lines being one of their final tasks.

Construction on the new bridge began in 2015 to replace the so-called “Blue Bridge.”

ArDOT originally expected the project to be completed by Nov. 2021.

A photo of the Highway 367 Bridge sent along with ArDOT's opening announcement.
A photo of the Highway 367 Bridge sent along with ArDOT's opening announcement.(Source: Arkansas Department of Transportation/Facebook)

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A White County woman died early Friday morning in a head-on collision near Branson, Missouri.
Woman killed in head-on collision
The Hoxie Police Chief is on paid leave after a police department gun was sold to a Lawrence...
Police chief on leave after gun sold to pawn shop
The Cross County sheriff said Thursday that Loretta Lynn Collett, a Level 4 sex offender, is...
Sheriff: Level 4 sex offender moves into motel
Downtown Jonesboro
Multiple downtown restaurants see closure
Police: Stabbing victim shows up at Jonesboro hospital

Latest News

Video from inside the Butler County Jail shows alleged abuse.
Sheriff to request state investigation into Butler Co. jail incident
The group Responsible Growth Arkansas had its ballot request rejected by the state election...
Recreational marijuana supporters take case to Arkansas Supreme Court
A permanent median barrier has been added to the intersection after several crashes forced the...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Concrete barrier added to popular intersection
Daytona Kane, 20, of Jonesboro, was arrested the same day and was charged with Class A...
Man charged with sexually grooming two minors