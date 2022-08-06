Newport bridge opens after years of development

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jackson County project years in the making has finally been completed.

On Friday, Aug. 5, the Arkansas Department of Transportation announced the Highway 367 bridge over the White River is open to traffic.

Officials announced on Wednesday, Aug. 3, that they expected the bridge to open by the end of the week, with painting the lines being one of their final tasks.

Construction on the new bridge began in 2015 to replace the so-called “Blue Bridge.”

ArDOT originally expected the project to be completed by Nov. 2021.

A photo of the Highway 367 Bridge sent along with ArDOT's opening announcement. (Source: Arkansas Department of Transportation/Facebook)

