Recreational marijuana supporters take case to Arkansas Supreme Court

The group Responsible Growth Arkansas had its ballot request rejected by the state election commissioners on Wednesday, Aug. 3, which would have been the final step in placing the measure on the ballot.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – Supporters of an effort to place recreational marijuana on the November ballot acted following a rejection earlier in the week.

According to content partner KARK, the group Responsible Growth Arkansas filed a lawsuit on Thursday, Aug. 4, with the Arkansas Supreme Court. The group has worked to place personal recreational use of marijuana on the ballot.

KARK said the group had its ballot request rejected by the state election commissioners on Wednesday, Aug. 3, which would have been the final step in placing the measure on the ballot.

The Arkansas Secretary of State’s office reported the measure had verified more than 90,000 of the signatures submitted in support of the bill, more than 1,000 over the state’s requirement.

According to KARK, Responsible Growth had asked for a preliminary injunction, which would allow the measure to be placed on the ballot.

Thursday, Aug. 25 is the final day to have a measure placed on the November ballot, and the court is not expected to meet before then.

No word on if the court will hear the case.

