Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Sheriff: Suspect shot after attacking officer, deputy

(Cleburne County Sheriff's Office via Facebook)
By Jorge Quiquivix
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Saturday morning attack on two law enforcement officers is under investigation in Cleburne County.

According to Sheriff Chris Brown, a Cleburne County deputy and Heber Springs police officer went up to the suspect. However, they didn’t say when or where this took place.

During the interaction, the suspect attacked the deputy and officer with an “edged weapon”.

Sheriff Brown confirmed the suspect was shot during the incident.

The deputy, officer and suspect are in the hospital for treatment.

The officer and deputy are expected to be okay but the suspect’s condition is not known at this time.

The sheriff’s department also said they won’t be releasing names at this time.

Sheriff Brown added that the investigation has been turned over to Arkansas State Police.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A White County woman died early Friday morning in a head-on collision near Branson, Missouri.
Woman killed in head-on collision
State police are investigating the death of a Jonesboro inmate in a Northeast Arkansas jail.
Arkansas State Police investigating inmate’s death
An hour-long thunderstorm dumped more than three inches of rain on Brookland, flooding many...
Heavy rain floods Brookland
On Aug. 4, Fulton County sheriff’s deputies arrested 26-year-old Cody Rivers Redding on 14...
Man arrested on multiple counts of child rape
A traffic light just up the road from where the new one will be in Brookland along highway 49.
Popular intersection to add new traffic light

Latest News

Over 20 school districts from eight counties in Northeast Arkansas will participate in this...
Help Northeast Arkansas kids at a 2022 Stuff the Bus location
FedEx St. Jude Championship
FedEx St. Jude Championship expected to boost Memphis economy
State investigators will be called to look into the incident involving a video of the Butler...
State investigators to look into incident at Butler County Jail
According to a news release, the purpose of the session is to provide immediate tax relief for...
Gov. Hutchinson issues call for special session