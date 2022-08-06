TRAFFIC ALERT: Concrete barrier added to popular intersection
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – If your daily commute goes through the intersection of Stallings Lane and South Caraway Road, there’s a new change to be aware of.
A permanent median barrier has been added to the intersection after several crashes forced the Jonesboro Police Department to close a section of the road.
At least three crashes have occurred at the intersection since May, according to JPD.
You can still turn left from Stallings Lane onto South Caraway, but a concrete barrier now stands in the old left turn lane.
Region 8 News will continue to follow this story for more details.
