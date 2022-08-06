Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

TRAFFIC ALERT: Concrete barrier added to popular intersection

A permanent median barrier has been added to the intersection after several crashes forced the...
A permanent median barrier has been added to the intersection after several crashes forced the Jonesboro Police Department to close a section of the road.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – If your daily commute goes through the intersection of Stallings Lane and South Caraway Road, there’s a new change to be aware of.

A permanent median barrier has been added to the intersection after several crashes forced the Jonesboro Police Department to close a section of the road.

At least three crashes have occurred at the intersection since May, according to JPD.

You can still turn left from Stallings Lane onto South Caraway, but a concrete barrier now stands in the old left turn lane.

Region 8 News will continue to follow this story for more details.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A White County woman died early Friday morning in a head-on collision near Branson, Missouri.
Woman killed in head-on collision
The Hoxie Police Chief is on paid leave after a police department gun was sold to a Lawrence...
Police chief on leave after gun sold to pawn shop
The Cross County sheriff said Thursday that Loretta Lynn Collett, a Level 4 sex offender, is...
Sheriff: Level 4 sex offender moves into motel
Downtown Jonesboro
Multiple downtown restaurants see closure
Police: Stabbing victim shows up at Jonesboro hospital

Latest News

Starting Friday, Aug. 5, crews will close the highway between Highway 140 and 158 from 6 a.m....
TRAFFIC ALERT: Bridge closure due to maintenance
A traffic light just up the road from where the new one will be in Brookland along highway 49.
Popular intersection to add new traffic light
A 27-year-old Lake City man died Sunday night after crashing into a tractor-trailer rig.
One dead in tractor-trailer crash
I-55 bridge inspection to cause delays for next 3 weeks