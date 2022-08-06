TRAFFIC ALERT: Concrete barrier added to popular intersection

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – If your daily commute goes through the intersection of Stallings Lane and South Caraway Road, there’s a new change to be aware of.

A permanent median barrier has been added to the intersection after several crashes forced the Jonesboro Police Department to close a section of the road.

At least three crashes have occurred at the intersection since May, according to JPD.

You can still turn left from Stallings Lane onto South Caraway, but a concrete barrier now stands in the old left turn lane.

Region 8 News will continue to follow this story for more details.

