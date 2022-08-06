Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Two million dollars worth of jewelry stolen from Oak Court Mall, police says

Jewelry stolen from Oak Court Mall.
Jewelry stolen from Oak Court Mall.(WAFB)
By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Eight suspects steal two million dollars of jewelry from a Macy’s.

On July 12, 2022, Loss prevention for Macy’s reported that eight men ran into the store at 4545 Poplar Avenue and smashed the jewelry display taking the jewelry.

The men ran out of the Macy’s, jumped into a black Infiniti and Lexus, and left the scene.

The loss prevention officer said he recognized the suspect, Quintaurus Harris.

The prevention officer attempted to stop the thieves, but Harris threatened to hit him with a hammer.

The officer claimed that Harris was the driver of the black Infiniti.

He advised that the total estimate of jewelry stolen was $1.5 million to $2 million.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

A White County woman died early Friday morning in a head-on collision near Branson, Missouri.
Woman killed in head-on collision
State police are investigating the death of a Jonesboro inmate in a Northeast Arkansas jail.
Arkansas State Police investigating inmate’s death
An hour-long thunderstorm dumped more than three inches of rain on Brookland, flooding many...
Heavy rain floods Brookland
On Aug. 4, Fulton County sheriff’s deputies arrested 26-year-old Cody Rivers Redding on 14...
Man arrested on multiple counts of child rape
Suspect that was shot after attacking officer, deputy identified

Latest News

Boil order issued for a Ripley CO city
Jonesboro fire crews put out grill fire
Suspect that was shot after attacking officer, deputy identified
FedEx St. Jude Championship
FedEx St. Jude Championship expected to boost Memphis economy