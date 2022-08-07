Energy Alert
2022 FFN Preseason Tour: Forrest City

Forrest City continues our 2022 FFN Preseason Tour
Forrest City continues our 2022 FFN Preseason Tour
By Logan Whaley
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
FORREST CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - Our FFN Preseason Tour continues in St. Francis County. For the third time in three years, there’s a new head coach at Forrest City.

Former El Dorado, Camden Fairview and Pine Bluff assistant Ronald Lewis will take the reigns.

The Mustangs are a young team, planning to start six sophomores and just nine seniors on the team.

“We have track speed, they were fourth in state in track last year and a lot of these guys are out here right now so hopefully we can put some of that speed to the field,” Lewis said. “We’re pretty big up front, pretty big on defensive line, so we can move some people and get behind some people, we will be okay. The sophomore class has a real chance to be special.”

Forrest City finished 2-8 last season, 1-6 in 5A East play. They return seven starters offensively, eight defensively.

“We have a good linebacker corps,” senior linebacker, running back and wide receiver Daniel Rolfe said. “We have a good receiving corps and a bunch of good running backs. And we’re all strong too.”

The general theme from both Coach Lewis and the players: continuing building a bond off the field, so they can play well on it.

“We’re trying to build a brotherhood,” senior lineman Alexander Isom said. “We just got to dig. If Coach sees it, we got to see it in ourselves. So all it takes is one person who can change the to whole team.”

