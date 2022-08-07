A-State football continues fall camp, media day schedule announced

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football is back at practice after an off-day Friday. The Red Wolves began a stretch of five practices in six days Saturday morning.

It’s the first practice for A-State at Centennial Bank Stadium since the start of fall camp.

Good morning from Centennial Bank Stadium.



Arkansas State with its first practice on their home turf during fall camp. Early impressions: WR Champ Flemings is really, really good.



I’ll have more on tonight’s sportscasts. pic.twitter.com/vfVUMVwlLO — Logan Whaley (@LoganWhaleyKAIT) August 6, 2022

“Going through that process, day three at camp, something new now, the pads go on, the shells,” head coach Butch Jones said. “So another tempo in practice we go from whiz tempo to thud tempo. You got to thrive in practice, either you thrive or you endure. And when you endure, you don’t get better. And that’s still something that we’re learning. It’s called winning character. And we’ll continue to build that.”

It was a good day for the defense, recording a few pass breakups and interceptions during team drills... including one from Illinois and Alabama transfer Eddie Smith.

“We generated some turnovers today,” Jones said. “Every interception has a story and there’s usually two components to that story. Either the quarterback’s fooled by the coverage or they’re late over the middle and all the interceptions today were late over the middle.”

We’ll hear more from Jones and the Red Wolves at A-State’s Media Day Tuesday. A press conference featuring head coach Butch Jones, defensive coordinator Rob Harley and offensive coordinator Keith Heckendorf will take place at 12:15 p.m. in the team auditorium and be streamed live on the Arkansas State Athletics Facebook page (@AStateRedWolves). Access to the auditorium can be gained through Heritage Hall.

2022 Arkansas State Football Fall Camp Schedule

Wed., Aug. 3: Practice #1

Thur., Aug. 4: Practice #2

Sat., Aug. 6: Practice #3

Sun., Aug. 7: Practice #4

Mon., Aug. 8: Practice #5

Tue., Aug. 9: MEDIA DAY

Wed., Aug. 10: Practice #6

Thur., Aug. 11: Practice #7

Sat., Aug. 13: Practice #8/Scrimmage

Mon., Aug. 15: Practice #9

Tue., Aug. 16: Practice #10

Wed., Aug. 17: Practice #11

Thur., Aug. 18: Practice #12

Sat., Aug. 20: Practice #13/Scrimmage

Mon., Aug. 22: Practice #14

