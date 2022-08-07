Energy Alert
Albuquerque police seek car in killings of 4 Muslim men

The Albuquerque Police Department is seeking “a vehicle of interest” potentially connected to...
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police investigating whether the killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque are connected said Sunday they need help finding a vehicle believed to be connected to the deaths.

Police said the vehicle sought is a dark gray or silver, four-door Volkswagen with dark tinted windows.

A Muslim man was killed Friday night in Albuquerque.

Authorities are investigating whether there are connections between that killing and the ambush shooting deaths of three Muslim men over the past nine months in New Mexico’s biggest city.

Authorities said they can’t say yet if the shootings were hate crimes until they have identified a suspect and can determine a motive.

