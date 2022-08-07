Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

BCSO MAJOR MANHUNT: Suspect allegedly shot 3, carjacking; 2 injured, 1 dead; 1 injured is a lieutenant

Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar
Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar(Bowie County Sheriff's Office)
By Daffney Dawson and Brittney Hazelton
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas. (KSLA) - The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call at around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6.

The incident occurred on a private road west of Hook, Texas.

Officials say deputies found two gunshot victims, a man and a woman, on the scene. They were both taken to an area hospital. There, Serafin Garcia-Alanis, 55, died from his injuries. The 52-year-old woman as treated for multiple gunshot wounds and is now in stable condition.

Deputies say Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar, 32, is considered a suspect in the shooting. He allegedly fled the scene and wrecked in Horatio, Ark. When a passer-by stopped to check on him, he robbed them of their vehicle at gunpoint and fled northbound on US Highway 71 in the stolen vehicle.

The vehicle is described as a white 2005 GMC 4wd truck, lifted with large wheels. The vehicle has an Ark. plate that reads: AGS 98H.

There are currently no details on the vehicle Anguliar has stolen. The gun used in this crime hasn’t been recovered and is likely still possessed by Aguliar.

A lieutenant recognized the vehicle from the shooting on Kings Highway. The lieutenant initiated a traffic stop and as he approached, Anguliar allegedly shot the lieutenant and then fled the scene. A high-speed chase was initiated where Anguliar stole another vehicle.

The lieutenant was taken to the hospital and is currently undergoing treatment, his condition is currently unknown.

A major manhunt is currently ongoing for the suspect, 75 - 100 officers are involved.

Investigators are working on a warrant for murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Aguliar is considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the police.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect that was shot after attacking officer, deputy identified
Jonesboro fire crews put out grill fire
A White County woman died early Friday morning in a head-on collision near Branson, Missouri.
Woman killed in head-on collision
Daytona Kane, 20, of Jonesboro, was arrested the same day and was charged with Class A...
Man charged with sexually grooming two minors
Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old boy, had been in a coma for four months before dying Saturday...
12-year-old boy dies after taken off life support against family wishes

Latest News

Cass County manhunt for an armed and dangerous suspect.
Major manhunt of suspect who shot 3; 1 dead 2 injured
Lawmakers approved the near-total abortion ban with some exceptions, including in cases of...
Indiana passes law banning most abortions in first post-Roe
A waterslide is ready for use at the Waterslide Community Day.
Community event helps kids beat the heat
Authorities identify body found in Poinsett County
One person arrested after Saturday night stabbing