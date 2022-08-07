BCSO MAJOR MANHUNT: Suspect allegedly shot 3, carjacking; 2 injured, 1 dead; 1 injured is a lieutenant

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas. (KSLA) - The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call at around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6.

The incident occurred on a private road west of Hook, Texas.

Officials say deputies found two gunshot victims, a man and a woman, on the scene. They were both taken to an area hospital. There, Serafin Garcia-Alanis, 55, died from his injuries. The 52-year-old woman as treated for multiple gunshot wounds and is now in stable condition.

Deputies say Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar, 32, is considered a suspect in the shooting. He allegedly fled the scene and wrecked in Horatio, Ark. When a passer-by stopped to check on him, he robbed them of their vehicle at gunpoint and fled northbound on US Highway 71 in the stolen vehicle.

The vehicle is described as a white 2005 GMC 4wd truck, lifted with large wheels. The vehicle has an Ark. plate that reads: AGS 98H.

There are currently no details on the vehicle Anguliar has stolen. The gun used in this crime hasn’t been recovered and is likely still possessed by Aguliar.

A lieutenant recognized the vehicle from the shooting on Kings Highway. The lieutenant initiated a traffic stop and as he approached, Anguliar allegedly shot the lieutenant and then fled the scene. A high-speed chase was initiated where Anguliar stole another vehicle.

The lieutenant was taken to the hospital and is currently undergoing treatment, his condition is currently unknown.

A major manhunt is currently ongoing for the suspect, 75 - 100 officers are involved.

Investigators are working on a warrant for murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Aguliar is considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the police.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.