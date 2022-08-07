BCSO: Manhunt ended; suspect shot himself

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) — The manhunt for 32-year-old Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar came to an end Aug. 7. The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office discovered that Aguilar had broken into a vacant home on Roy Road near Leary, Texas, and reportedly shot himself.

It was about 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 when sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about gunfire and found two gunshot victims, a man and a 52-year-old woman. The man, 55-year-old Serafin Garcia-Alanis, died from his injuries. The woman was taken to a hospital.

Aguilar, the alleged gunman, allegedly fled in a car then reportedly wrecked in Sevier County, Ark., and proceeded to carjack a passerby who pulled over to check on him.

At 10:36 p.m., Lt. Scott Lillis recognized the vehicle from the shooting while at South Kings Highway at U.S. Highway 59 near Texarkana, Texas. As he attempted to make a traffic stop and approached the passenger side of the vehicle, Aguilar reportedly shot him in the face. Witnesses who said they saw Aguilar shoot Lillis attempted to follow Aguilar but were unable to because of his erratic behavior.

Aguilar abandoned the stolen vehicle at Spur 76 at U.S. Highway 82 West near Hooks, Texas. He was then able to steal another vehicle at gunpoint and fled the scene once again.

A major manhunt began with 75-100 law enforcement officers, The Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Telford Unit provided tracking dogs that were able to track Aguilar to an abandoned home he had broken into. Tactical units from multiple agencies surrounded the house and used a tactical robot to locate him.

Aguilar was non-cooperative and continued to stand off against officers for hours. Later, using a tactical camera, Aguilar was discovered dead from a self-inflicted gunshot.

An autopsy of Aguilar has been ordered.

Lillis received excellent care and is in stable condition.

The woman victim is also currently in stable condition.

“The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the following law enforcement agencies for their assistance in this difficult time, each of you helped put an end to the violent crime spree carried out by Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar: Texas Department of Public Safety (CID, Tactical Unit, TX Rangers, Troopers), Texas Department of Criminal Justice (Telford Unit tracking dogs), Texarkana, TX Police Department, Texarkana, AR Police Department, Wake Village, TX Police Department, Nash, TX Police Department, Hooks, TX Police Department, New Boston, TX Police Department, Dekalb, TX Police Department, Red Lick ISD, Police Department, Life Net EMS,” said a statement from Bowie County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.