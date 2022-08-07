Boil order issued for a Ripley CO city

NAYLOR, MO. (KAIT) -A boil water order has been issued for all of Naylor.

Friday Evening, Aug. 5, Naylor City Hall posted to let citizens know they will need to boil their water for five minutes before drinking until further notice.

Officials say water is still safe to wash dishes, wash clothes, baths, and showers, but warned not to add any bleach to the water.

