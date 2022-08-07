Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Boil order issued for a Ripley CO city

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAYLOR, MO. (KAIT) -A boil water order has been issued for all of Naylor.

Friday Evening, Aug. 5, Naylor City Hall posted to let citizens know they will need to boil their water for five minutes before drinking until further notice.

Officials say water is still safe to wash dishes, wash clothes, baths, and showers, but warned not to add any bleach to the water.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A White County woman died early Friday morning in a head-on collision near Branson, Missouri.
Woman killed in head-on collision
State police are investigating the death of a Jonesboro inmate in a Northeast Arkansas jail.
Arkansas State Police investigating inmate’s death
An hour-long thunderstorm dumped more than three inches of rain on Brookland, flooding many...
Heavy rain floods Brookland
On Aug. 4, Fulton County sheriff’s deputies arrested 26-year-old Cody Rivers Redding on 14...
Man arrested on multiple counts of child rape
Suspect that was shot after attacking officer, deputy identified

Latest News

Jonesboro fire crews put out grill fire
Suspect that was shot after attacking officer, deputy identified
Jewelry stolen from Oak Court Mall.
Two million dollars worth of jewelry stolen from Oak Court Mall, police says
FedEx St. Jude Championship
FedEx St. Jude Championship expected to boost Memphis economy