Community helps ‘Stuff the Bus’ for students

By Jace Passmore
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Every year volunteers from school districts across northeast Arkansas band together and gathers donations.

School supply lists can get overwhelming for some families, especially if they have more than one student.

Due to the community turnout, kids can now show up ready to learn on the first day of class.

Andrea Moore is the principal at Paragould Primary school and said, “We are really excited that the kindness of the community helps out students show up prepared for class on that first day.”

Greene County Tech and Paragould school district were able to gather over 2,500 items and $900 in cash. The goal is to prepare students for the first day but also have a surplus to last throughout the year.

Jennifer Harper, the principal of Baldwin Elementary said, “It’s just so great to have a closet full of reserve school supplies, so our kids never have to go without.”

Being back at Walmart was a huge factor in the number of donations received in Paragould. The previous year’s Stuff the Bus had been hosted in Belk’s parking lot.

Jaylinn Williams is a senior at Paragould and said, “It’s been really well, especially since we can get out in the community and be here at Walmart, and it gets more involved with people.”

The community support this year was outstanding.

Jennifer Harper said, “They were giving us money on their way into the store, and then some of them would give us supplies on the way out, and it is just awesome to see the community come together and support our kids.”

Making sure students are sent to the classroom with pencils and notebooks is very important for their education, and it teaches them a good life lesson on helping others if you can.

Stuff the Bus helps provide school supplies to 20 schools and eight counties across Region 8.

