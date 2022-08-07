Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

A first: African American Marine promoted to 4-star general

The Marine Corps has its first African American four-star general. Gen. Michael E. Langley was...
The Marine Corps has its first African American four-star general. Gen. Michael E. Langley was promoted during a ceremony Saturday at Marine Corps Barracks Washington.(Bradley Rickard / U.S. Navy)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The first African American four-star general in Marine Corps history, Gen. Michael E. Langley, credited his father with telling him to “aim high” and predicted that his promotion on Saturday would have an impact on younger people.

Langley was born in Shreveport, Louisiana, and grew up at military bases as his father served in the Air Force. A graduate of the University of Texas at Arlington, he was commissioned a second lieutenant in the Marines in 1985.

“My daddy told me to aim high, so I aimed as high as I could and found the few and the proud,” Langley said during a ceremony at Marine Corps Barracks Washington attended by his father and other family members.

The Marine Corps, which traces its roots to 1775, rejected accepting Black men in its ranks until 1942, a turnabout that followed the attack on the American air base at Hawaii’s Pearl Harbor in 1941 and the U.S. entry into World War II.

The American military services were not desegregated until after President Harry Truman’s order in 1948. Three decades later, the first African American Marine was promoted to one-star general, in 1979.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced in June that President Joe Biden had nominated Langley for appointment to the grade of general. The promotion came with the assignment of commander of U.S. Africa Command, based in Stuttgart, Germany. The Senate confirmed his appointment on Monday.

“The milestone and what it means to the Corps is quite essential,” Langley said during Saturday’s ceremony, according to a Marine Corps report. “Not because the mark in history, but what it will affect going forward, especially for those younger across society that want to aspire and look at the Marine Corps as an opportunity.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A White County woman died early Friday morning in a head-on collision near Branson, Missouri.
Woman killed in head-on collision
State police are investigating the death of a Jonesboro inmate in a Northeast Arkansas jail.
Arkansas State Police investigating inmate’s death
An hour-long thunderstorm dumped more than three inches of rain on Brookland, flooding many...
Heavy rain floods Brookland
On Aug. 4, Fulton County sheriff’s deputies arrested 26-year-old Cody Rivers Redding on 14...
Man arrested on multiple counts of child rape
Suspect that was shot after attacking officer, deputy identified

Latest News

Red Wolves wrapped up Day 3 Saturday
Arkansas State football wraps up Camp Practice #3
Red Wolves are competing in the Dominican Republic
Arkansas State men's basketball wraps up first practice in Dominican Republic
Mustangs have a new head coach in 2022
2022 FFN Preseason Tour: Forrest City
Boil order issued for a Ripley CO city