Former A-State DE Chris Odom signs with Cleveland Browns

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A former Red Wolf is back in the NFL. Chris Odom signed with the Cleveland Browns Friday night.

Odom had stints in the CFL and USFL over the last three seasons, standing out with the Houston Gamblers this season.

He led the USFL with 12.5 sacks, 6 forced fumbles, & 4 blocked field goals this year.

The USFL Defensive Player of the Year last appeared in an NFL game in 2019 with Washington.

Former Red Wolves on 2022 NFL Training Camp Rosters

Demario Davis (Saints LB)

Kirk Merritt (Saints LB)

J.D. McKissic (Commanders RB)

William Bradley-King (Commanders DL)

Forrest Merrill (Chargers DL)

JoJo Ozougwu (Buccaneers LB)

Omar Bayless (Chiefs WR)

Aaron Donkor (Seahawks LB)

Jerry Jacobs (Lions DB)

Chris Odom (Browns DE)

