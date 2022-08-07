One person arrested after Saturday night stabbing

WEINER, Ark. (KAIT) - One person is in the hospital Saturday night after being stabbed.

According to Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder, Rudy Bautista stabbed a person in Weiner near an apartment complex on Fuller Street.

Molder said officers were called to an altercation at the apartments around 8:33 that night.

When officers arrived one person was stabbed and Bautista left the scene in a vehicle. He then crashed the vehicle and ran away.

Officers found him and arrested Bautista around 9:50 Saturday night.

The name of the person stabbed has not been released, but Molder said the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The Poinsett County Sheriff’s Department will be investigating the stabbing.

