Scattered Storms Return to the Forecast

Scattered storms are in the forecast for the next few days as a slow-moving, almost stationary, front lingers across Region 8. Storms will be spotty on Monday but become more numerous in coverage on Tuesday. Tuesday night into Wednesday may end up being the best chance for rain. Cumulatively, many areas will get about an inch of rain total. Some will get less and some will get more. We dry out for the second half of the week with highs staying below 90! The weekend is not looking bad, with slightly below average temperatures expected. That’s a fun sentence to write!

