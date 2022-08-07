Energy Alert
Suspect in Ohio quadruple homicide arrested in Lawrence, Kan.

By Nick Sloan
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
LAWRENCE, Kan (KCTV/AP) --- A man wanted in connection to the murder of four Ohio residents was arrested in Lawrence on Saturday night.

Stephen Marlow, 39, was arrested in the city, according to Butler Township Chief of Police John Porter.

Lawrence police later said the arrest happened around 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Police there said they cooperated and communicated with law enforcement agencies at a national and regional level.

“We are extremely proud of our officers’ work tonight and thankful for the peaceful outcome,” the Lawrence Police Department said in a statement.

The arrest happened after officers initiated a city-wide search. An on-duty officer noticed a vehicle matching the suspect’s description in the area of W. 23rd Street and Ousdahl Road.

Marlow was taken into custody without incident.

Police in Montgomery County’s Butler Township, Ohio said officers were sent shortly after noon Friday after a report of shots fired. Chief John Porter said four victims were found at “multiple crime scenes.”

Officials on Saturday identified the victims as 82-year-old Clyde Knox, 78-year-old Eva Knox, 41-year-old Sarah Anderson and a 15-year-old girl whose name wasn’t released.

A nationwide alert was issued by the FBI on Saturday. Authorities said in the alert he was traveling westbound on Interstate 70.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.

