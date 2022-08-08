Energy Alert
2022 FFN Preseason Tour: Mountain Home

Bombers were in Jonesboro Friday for a benefit game.
By Logan Whaley
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) - The FFN Preseason Tour rolls on in Mountain Home. The Bombers look to continue their improvement from the last two seasons.

Steve Ary’s crew has won 10 games over the past two years with two 6A Playoff appearances since he took the helm. That stretch features the most wins in a 2-year stretch since 2008-2009.

With plenty of experience returning, the Bombers look to play more physical in 2022.

“We got to get some physicality going in the summertime and we only get eight of those a year,” Ary said. “We’re jsut trying to find some physicality and see who wants to block and tackle and get after somebody. I’m looking really forward to it, I think we got potential to have a nice club but we’re not playing very nice right now, we got to get better.”

Mountain Home, with 19 seniors on the team, will host Nettleton in their season opener.

