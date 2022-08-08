ArDOT to close Highway 226 for improvements

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - People who travel Highway 226 in Craighead County might need to find an alternate route in the coming weeks.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced it will make improvements to a box culvert north of the intersection of Highways 49/226 and County Road 441 near Valley View.

Work began Monday, Aug. 8, to replace the culvert.

ArDOT expects the project to last about three weeks, weather permitting.

