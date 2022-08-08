Energy Alert
ArDOT to close Highway 226 for improvements

People who travel Highway 226 in Craighead County might need to find an alternate route in the...
People who travel Highway 226 in Craighead County might need to find an alternate route in the coming weeks.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - People who travel Highway 226 in Craighead County might need to find an alternate route in the coming weeks.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced it will make improvements to a box culvert north of the intersection of Highways 49/226 and County Road 441 near Valley View.

Work began Monday, Aug. 8, to replace the culvert.

ArDOT expects the project to last about three weeks, weather permitting.

