Arkansas State men’s hoops drops opening game at Dominican Republic

By Logan Whaley
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State opened up its three-game trip to the Dominican Republic Sunday. The Red Wolves fell in game one to the Dominican Republic Senior National Team, 96-78.

A-State opened the game on an 8-2 run but was outscored 27-12 in the second quarter as RDB Seleccion pulled away for good.

“It was great for our guys to go against all that talent,” Head Coach Mike Balado said in a blog post. Ten Professionals on that team with over 60 years of experience between all of them playing at the highest level in Europe and the Caribbean. Was proud of our teams’ effort. We didn’t back down and made multiple runs to put us in position to close the gap... Long way to go, but this is what this trip is for.”

Newcomer Omar El-Shiekh led all scorers with 20 points and 12 rebounds. Malcolm Farrington chipped in with four three’s and 12 points. Markise Davis added nine points.

The Red Wolves will play again at 5:00 PM CT against the Dominican Republic Select Team.

