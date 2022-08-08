Aug. 8: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Scattered storms are in the forecast for the next few days as a slow-moving, almost stationary, front lingers across Region 8. Storms will be spotty on Monday but become more numerous in coverage on Tuesday.

Tuesday night into Wednesday may end up being the best chance for rain. Cumulatively, many areas will get about an inch of rain total. Some will get less and some will get more.

We dry out for the second half of the week with highs staying below 90! The weekend is not looking bad, with slightly below average temperatures expected.

Teachers across the state are demanding change. On Sunday, Aug. 7, educators headed to the capitol building for a block party and rally.

Packing heat to protect kids. A Northwest Arkansas school has been setting the standard for arming school employees.

It’s a disease with no cure, no medication, and one that can be extremely debilitating. Alzheimer’s affects each brain differently, but one new study shows there’s a natural, more simple way of treating and slowing this disease. Research shows it starts in your kitchen.

Every year volunteers from school districts across northeast Arkansas band together and gathers donations as we Stuff the Bus. It was a record breaking year for Stuff the Bus! 38,183 items were given and $6,500 in cash donations were raised, that’s the most ever collected! Thank you, Region 8

