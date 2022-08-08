Cody Johnson performing in Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Country music star Cody Johnson’s national tour will make a stop later this year in Arkansas.

Johnson, along with Randy Houser and Ashley Craft, will perform Friday, Dec. 2, at the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 19, at the arena box office and on Ticketmaster.com.

According to a Monday news release, prices range from $49 to $129, with a 10 ticket limit per household.

