DTF, police arrest 45 in Paragould sweep

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A months-long, multi-jurisdictional investigation resulted Friday in dozens of arrests.

Chad Henson, commander of the Second Judicial Drug Task Force, said officers “saturated” the city of Paragould on Aug. 5, arresting 45 people on various charges.

Agents made 18 felony drug arrests and 27 misdemeanor arrests. Two of the arrests, according to Monday’s news release, were for felon in possession of a firearm. Another arrest was for rape.

Officers also issued 58 citations and 50 warnings.

“This multi-agency criminal patrol saturation is the same type of operation that has occurred in Mississippi and Craighead counties in the past few months,” Henson said. “The participating police chiefs and sheriffs of the Second Judicial Drug Task Force have collectively prioritized disrupting criminal organizations regionally.”

He added the ultimate goal is to “completely dismantle these organizations.”

The Paragould Police Department, Greene County Sheriff’s Office, and Arkansas State Police assisted in Friday’s roundup.

