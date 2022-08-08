Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

DTF, police arrest 45 in Paragould sweep

A months-long, multi-jurisdictional investigation resulted in dozens of arrests.
A months-long, multi-jurisdictional investigation resulted in dozens of arrests.(piqsels)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A months-long, multi-jurisdictional investigation resulted Friday in dozens of arrests.

Chad Henson, commander of the Second Judicial Drug Task Force, said officers “saturated” the city of Paragould on Aug. 5, arresting 45 people on various charges.

Agents made 18 felony drug arrests and 27 misdemeanor arrests. Two of the arrests, according to Monday’s news release, were for felon in possession of a firearm. Another arrest was for rape.

Officers also issued 58 citations and 50 warnings.

“This multi-agency criminal patrol saturation is the same type of operation that has occurred in Mississippi and Craighead counties in the past few months,” Henson said. “The participating police chiefs and sheriffs of the Second Judicial Drug Task Force have collectively prioritized disrupting criminal organizations regionally.”

He added the ultimate goal is to “completely dismantle these organizations.”

The Paragould Police Department, Greene County Sheriff’s Office, and Arkansas State Police assisted in Friday’s roundup.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities identify body found in Poinsett County
One person arrested after Saturday night stabbing
A toddler is dead in Houston after a cement truck went off an overpass and landed on the...
Toddler dies after cement truck goes over overpass, lands on car
Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar
BCSO MAJOR MANHUNT: Suspect allegedly shot 3, carjacking; 2 injured, 1 dead
Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old boy, had been in a coma for four months before dying Saturday...
12-year-old boy dies after taken off life support against family wishes
Quintaurus Harris
$2M worth of jewelry stolen from Oak Court Mall, police say

Latest News

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake early Monday morning in Mississippi...
Earthquake reported in Mississippi County
According to Poplar Bluff Police Chief Danny Whiteley, the open house will now be August 20...
Open house for new Poplar Bluff Police Dept. rescheduled
The death of an Arkansas judge whose body was recovered from a lake is being investigated as an...
Accidental drowning suspected in death of Arkansas judge
Memphis Police Department
Carjacking victim hangs on to car as suspect leads police on chase