Gas, diesel prices continue to tumble

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Gasoline and diesel prices continue their downward trend.

According to GasBuddy.com, in the past week, the price of gasoline in Arkansas fell another 17.5 cents.

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded now stands at $3.57. That’s 68.6 cents less than motorists paid a month ago and 70.3 cents higher than last year.

The national average price of gasoline fell 15.8 cents in the last week to an average of $4.01 a gallon.

Diesel prices also saw a decline, with prices falling 13.1 cents to $5.14 a gallon.

Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, expects national gas prices to fall below $4 a gallon this week.

“By the end of the week, 100,000 stations will be at $3.99 or less,” he said.

DeHaan said Monday, Aug. 8, that diesel prices will continue to decline and should soon fall below $5 a gallon.

“While I’m upbeat the drop can continue for another couple of weeks, we’re starting to see some activity in the tropics, which may increase the risk of potential disruption,” he said.

To find the cheapest gas prices in your area, visit the Region 8 Pump Patrol.

