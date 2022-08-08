Energy Alert
Mo. State Hwy. Patrol offers safety tips for students going back to school

The Missouri State Highway Patrol want parents to have a talk with their kids about safety...
The Missouri State Highway Patrol want parents to have a talk with their kids about safety before they go back to school.(Nicki Clark/KFVS)
By Michale Johnson
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol want parents to have a talk with their kids about safety before they go back to school.

Officials say the talk should include topics like riding the bus, walking or driving to school and reminding kids who ride bikes about the importance of wearing a helmet and following traffic laws.

Parents are also urged to remind kids about the Courage2Report program, which offers students a confidential way to report a wide-variety of safety concerns.

C2R provides a “sooner is safer” tool to report real time concerns 24 hours a day.

According to the highway patrol, there are several ways concerned persons may submit a C2R report:

