Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Deputies are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Lawrence County.

Sheriff Jeff Yates said the shooting happened on Free Street in Portia.

He said no officer was hurt in the shooting and would provide more details later.

We also reached out to Arkansas State Police, who said once agents can assess the shooting, they would be able to provide more details.

Region 8 News will continue to gather more details on this developing story.

