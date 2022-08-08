Energy Alert
Open house for new Poplar Bluff Police Dept. rescheduled

By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The open house for the new Poplar Bluff Police Department was rescheduled.

According to Poplar Bluff Police Chief Danny Whiteley, the open house will now be August 20 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

He said they needed to move the event to give them more time to finish the parking lot.

The new police department building is located at 911 North Shelby Road.

