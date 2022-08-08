Energy Alert
Prayer uniting a community before the school year

By Jace Passmore
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BLYTHEVILLE Ark. (KAIT) - Many people are anxious for classes to start back, but this community came together to pray and spread joy.

A prayer circle was held at the Blytheville Public Schools Administration building, where 100 to 150 people come out. Teachers and students brought their families, so they could meet each other, a key step in making connections.

The prayer circle was aimed at bringing the community together to spread joyfulness and faith before a new school year begins.

Nicole Eskin said, “I truly believe there is power in togetherness.”

Students of all ages and school district staff came to the gathering. Blytheville’s new superintendent Dr. Veronica Perkins had a business trip to Little Rock but didn’t let that stop her from attending, she was able to join via facetime.

Fredrick Clay is the Morning Star Baptist pastor and said, “We want our children to have the best education and to stay focused, and to have the best teachers and the best staff, we just wanted everything the best thing for them.”

Receiving a quality education is one of the most important factors in shaping the youth of Blytheville.

Clay said getting more young students into a church and teaching them the power of faith tends to keep them out of trouble.

Melisa Logan is the Human Resource Director for Blytheville and said, “We are one community, with one mission and one goal, and that’s to make sure our children receive a phenomenal education.”

Churches are now using the power of prayer to reshape Blytheville, but it all starts with the younger generations.

Logan said, “Through Christ, we can do all things, so it gives us a renewed mind and a renewed spirit and give us the power to go forward.

