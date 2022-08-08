Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Scattered Storm Chances Continue

August 9th, 2022
Zach's Monday Morning Forecast (8/8)
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Scattered storms are in the forecast for the next few days as a slow-moving, almost stationary, front lingers across Region 8. Storms will increase as we heat up through the day. Activity will then start to die down through the evening with breaks expected overnight. Cumulatively, many areas will get about an inch of rain total. Some will get less and some will get more as coverage continues to look spotty. We dry out for the second half of the week with highs staying below 90! The weekend is not looking bad, with slightly below average temperatures expected. Overnight temperatures may dip into the low to mid-60s with not as oppressive humidity.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A months-long, multi-jurisdictional investigation resulted in dozens of arrests.
DTF, police arrest 45 in Paragould sweep
According to a news release, Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies and state troopers responded to...
One dead in officer-involved shooting in Lawrence County
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Former Dyer County resident David Swift is placed in a Jefferson County, Alabama Sheriff’s...
‘All the evidence pointed to him’: Husband of cold case murder victim Karen Swift indicted
The death of an Arkansas judge whose body was recovered from a lake is being investigated as an...
Accidental drowning suspected in death of Arkansas judge

Latest News

Zach's Monday Morning Forecast (8/8)
Zach's Monday Morning Forecast (8/8)
Aaron's Saturday Evening Forecast (8/6/22)
Aaron's Saturday Evening Forecast (8/6/22)
Aaron's Friday Evening Forecast (8/5/22)
Aaron's Friday Evening Forecast (8/5/22)
An hour-long thunderstorm dumped more than three inches of rain on Brookland, flooding many...
Heavy rain floods Brookland