Scattered Storm Chances Continue

Scattered storms are in the forecast for the next few days as a slow-moving, almost stationary, front lingers across Region 8. Storms will increase as we heat up through the day. Activity will then start to die down through the evening with breaks expected overnight. Cumulatively, many areas will get about an inch of rain total. Some will get less and some will get more as coverage continues to look spotty. We dry out for the second half of the week with highs staying below 90! The weekend is not looking bad, with slightly below average temperatures expected. Overnight temperatures may dip into the low to mid-60s with not as oppressive humidity.

