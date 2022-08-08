Tax-free weekend helps with back-to-school shopping

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Businesses stocked their shelves all week preparing for tax-free weekend.

Certain items like footwear, school supplies, and certain electronics were free of taxes. Some items did have to be under the $100 threshold to excuse the taxes.

The tax-free weekend helped lighten the financial burden on families across Arkansas.

According to a Deloitte survey, families with children in elementary school through high school plans to spend roughly $660 dollars on clothes, electronic devices, and school supplies.

The survey stated that school supplies were up 8% since 2021. This can put some financial strain on some low-income families.

Tammra Griggs used the weekend to shop for her kids. “For the tax-free weekend, I am really taking advantage of the clothes, because it isn’t cheap nowadays, and especially school supplies,” she said.

During the tax-free holiday, KAIT along with United Way of Northeast Arkansas and The Jonesboro Radio Group hosted the annual Stuff the Bus event. People could donate money or school supplies. This year broke a record with 38,183 items donated and $6,500 in cash donations.

