Ark. man wanted as person of interest in Helena-West Helena homicide

Sherman Lefree Gill
Sherman Lefree Gill(Helena-West Helena Police Dept.)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (WMC) - An Arkansas man is on the run after he was identified as a person of interest in a deadly shooting in Helena-West Helena.

Investigators with Helena-West Helena Police Department say officers were dispatched to a residence on HWY 49 Tuesday morning regarding a shooting where they found 43-year-old Demarcius Foreman suffering gunshot wounds.

He was later pronounced deceased.

HWHDP says investigators are searching for the suspect, 42-year-old Sherman Lefree Gill, of Jacksonville.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Information on this case can be reported to HWHPD at (870) 572-3441.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

