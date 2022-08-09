Arkansas State Media Day: Red Wolves ready to rebound in 2022

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football held its media day Tuesday afternoon at the Centennial Bank Athletics Operations Center. Head Coach Butch Jones, Offensive Coordinator Keith Heckendorf and Defensive Coordinator Rob Harley all took the stage to preview the 2022 Red Wolves.

Butch has been stressing toughness and consistency.



Jones talked about several topics, including the quarterback room, improvements to the 2022 squad and several local walk-ons, among many others.

The Red Wolves finished with just two wins in 2021, the offseason saw several movements to and from the team via the transfer portal. Just eight starters return from last year’s team.

But coaches and players are more optimistic about this season, saying it feels like the culture is starting to shift.

“We just need to continue to get better and better and better every single day,” Jones said. “And I see that, I see our endurance continuing to improve. I see the leadership and then, closing, explosive plays. You know, we’re still trying to identify who our playmakers are going to be on offense, who can create explosive plays, as we know it’s all about taking the ball away on defense, eliminating explosive plays and then offensively vice versa protecting the football.”

Arkansas State opens the season on September 3 at home against Grambling. Kickoff is set for 6:00 PM.

