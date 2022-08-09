Aug. 9: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Scattered storms are in the forecast for the next few days as a slow-moving, almost stationary, front lingers across Region 8. Storms will increase as we heat up through the day.

Activity will then start to die down through the evening with breaks expected overnight. Cumulatively, many areas will get about an inch of rain total. Some will get less and some will get more as coverage continues to look spotty.

We dry out for the second half of the week with highs staying below 90! The weekend is not looking bad, with slightly below average temperatures expected. Overnight temperatures may dip into the low to mid-60s with not as oppressive humidity.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

A special legislative session starts today in Little Rock. Governor Asa Hutchison says it will focus largely on the $1.6 billion surplus and how to provide relief for Arkansans during current inflation.

A local school district is looking to tackle a dangerous trend impacting your children.

School starts soon for most students in Arkansas. Some kids and teachers may facing more than just back-to-school jitters.

Members of the Dyer County Grand Jury indicted former Dyer County resident David Swift on a charge of pre-meditated first-degree murder in the death of his former wife, the late Karen Swift.

Jurnee Taylor and Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.