Church to host kickoff event for Operation Christmas Child

By Hayden Savage
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHEROKEE VILLAGE, Ark. (KAIT) - A church in Northeast Arkansas is working to help third-world countries have a Merry Christmas.

Many churches in the region participate in Operation Christmas Child, which sends shoeboxes packed full of supplies to kids in need overseas.

The Village Bible Church in Cherokee Village will be hosting a kickoff event to get churches involved in the operation.

The training will be held on Saturday, Aug. 13 at 10:30 am, and anyone is welcome to join.

Attendees will learn different ways to pack a shoebox, how to join the area team that fills the boxes, and hear how the operation is doing.

Howard Lisech, the Sharp County Shoebox Dropoff Coordinator, said the project is something he considers important.

Due to circumstances, Lisech can’t travel to third-world countries anymore, but thanks to Operation Christmas Child, he can still help regardless.

“Some of us are older. We can’t go back to the mission field. I can send shoeboxes that touch children’s lives,” he said.

