Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

David Swift extradited to Dyer County to face charges for wife’s 2011 murder

By Lydian Kennin
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - David Swift, now accused of premeditated first-degree murder in the death of his late wife Karen Swift, will face arraignment in a Dyersburg courtroom on Wednesday morning.

Swift was arrested near Birmingham, Alabama on Monday after a Dyer County Grand Jury indicted him in his wife’s 2011 murder.

Former Dyer County resident David Swift is placed in a Jefferson County, Alabama Sheriff’s...
Former Dyer County resident David Swift is placed in a Jefferson County, Alabama Sheriff’s Office patrol car following his arrest on Monday afternoon. Swift was indicted on Monday by the Dyer County Grand Jury on a charge of pre-mediated first-degree murder in the death of his ex-wife, Karen Swift, in 2011.(Dyer County Sheriff's Office)

Swift waived his rights to an extradition hearing to Dyer County in an Alabama courtroom on Tuesday and was then immediately transported back to Dyer County.

Recently retired Action News 5 reporter Janice Broach returned to the newsroom on Tuesday to talk about the case she covered from the beginning for eleven years.

”I was shocked because it has been 11 years and I do know that David Swift was the focus of the Dyer County Sheriff’s Department from the beginning,” Broach said. “They did one search of the house after another... one so in-depth that they took the drywall and took some screws out of the wood in the drywall.”

The Dyer County Sheriff’s office spent more than a decade investigating the cold case, and asked Dyer County District Attorney Danny Goodman to take a fresh look at the case two years ago.

“So we went from beginning to end and just went back through everything. There were a few pieces of evidence that we wanted to re-test because technology is obviously different than it was 10 years ago,” Goodman said. “So we wanted to do these things and we just felt like the time was right now for the prosecution to go ahead and happen.”

Swift will appear before Circuit Judge Mark Hayes on Wednesday to be arraigned on the premeditated first-degree murder charge.

Swift remains in the Dyer County Jail with no bond.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

According to a news release, Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies and state troopers responded to...
One dead in officer-involved shooting in Lawrence County
A months-long, multi-jurisdictional investigation resulted in dozens of arrests.
DTF, police arrest 45 in Paragould sweep
A 26-year-old Jonesboro man died Monday night when his pickup truck crashed into a tree.
Jonesboro man killed in single-vehicle crash
A crash south of the Greene County Tech High School has shut down U.S. Highway 49.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down Highway 49
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73

Latest News

The stop sign attached to a school bus is released when students get off the bus.
Safety measures on the road ahead of school
The device contained an electric capacitator inside a mason jar filled with fluid. The mason...
Deputies recover non-active explosive device
Arkansas State FB Coach
Arkansas State football hosts 2022 Media Day
Farmers in northeast Arkansas are asking for tighter regulations on dicamba.
Farmers ask for tighter regulations on dicamba
Randolph County Sheriff’s Office recovers non-active explosive device