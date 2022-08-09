Energy Alert
First urgent care center opens in Mississippi County

By Chase Gage
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MANILA, Ark. (KAIT) - A ribbon cutting was held Monday, Aug. 8 in Mississippi County for a first-of-its-kind medical center.

The Wagner Medical Clinic has long served the area of Manila, but now, they’re partnering with St. Bernards to open the first and only Urgent Care center in Mississippi County.

Owner Dr. Tommy Wagner said the new additions are much needed to best serve Manila and its surrounding communities.

“We’ve continued to grow. The community is growing as a whole. And the need for healthcare, the demand is growing. We anticipate that growth,” he said. “With the staffing issues and the other services that St. Bernards can offer, it just made for a perfect partnership.”

For the first time, residents can get medical care after hours without having to drive to Paragould, Jonesboro, or Kennett.

According to Wagner, the clinic has already served more patients than there are residents in Manila, and he expects that number to grow.

John Lieblong, president of Doctors Health Group for St. Bernards, said opening the clinic is all part of their plan to meet patients wherever they are.

“We’ve strategically located primary care throughout Northeast Arkansas where people live every day, knowing if they need a higher level of care, whether that be an in-patient stay or a visit with a specialist, we can make that transition to care in Jonesboro,” he said.

The Urgent Care center will be open Monday through Friday from 1 to 9 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sundays from 12 to 9 p.m.

For more information, you can visit St. Bernards’ website.

