Jonesboro man killed in single-vehicle crash

A 26-year-old Jonesboro man died Monday night when his pickup truck crashed into a tree.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A 26-year-old Jonesboro man died Monday night when his pickup truck crashed into a tree.

Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 10:22 p.m. Aug. 8 near the intersection of Neely and Kellers Chapel Roads.

According to the preliminary fatal crash report, Grant Chandler Shelton was southbound on Neely Road when he lost control of his Ford F150 on a curve.

The truck left the road and struck a tree, the report stated.

The Craighead County coroner pronounced Shelton dead at the scene.

According to the report, the road conditions at the time of the crash were wet.

