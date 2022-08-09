New technology in schools looks to keep kids from vaping

GREEN CO., Ark. (KAIT) -A local school district is looking to tackle a dangerous trend impacting your children.

The rise of vapes and electronic cigarettes has caused health issues for many teenagers, but Green County Technical School District is looking to stop the smoke.

The district is introducing vape sensors into the junior high and high school buildings. The sensors will send a notification to administration when smoke is detected.

High School Principal Dale Schenk said they have to do this to protect their kids, stressing how bad it has gotten.

“I hope this deters kids from trying to use them here at school,” said Schenk. “You know we talk about the dangers of vapes and what it could do to them, but you know kids make their own decisions sometimes.”

Schenk said over time he has noticed more and more children using vapes and said in many cases they don’t know what this will do to them.

“The person that hands you that vape doesn’t say oh by the way it’s going to do this, this, and this, and damage your body, and could damage your lungs,” said Schenk.

According to the CDC In 2021, about 1 of every 9 high school students reported that they had used electronic cigarettes in the past 30 days. That is why GCT is installing vape sensors in the junior high and high school.

“If we can keep them from maybe bringing them if they don’t think they can use them here and keep them from bringing them maybe we can get some to quit using them,” said Charles Nelson.

Nelson is principal at the Junior High, and he said since he first started his position the age of children using the vapes has gotten younger.

The school has also changed its policy when it comes to punishment for having a vape at school. The first offense is 5 days in school suspension, the second is 3 days out of school, the third is five days out of school and the fourth is grounds for the student to be expelled.

Along with an in-school suspension after the first offense students will have to complete a tobacco sensation program with the ultimate goal of educating students about the dangerous product.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.