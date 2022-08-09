Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Newport Police Department names new chief

In a Tuesday news release shared on social media, the Newport Police Department introduced...
In a Tuesday news release shared on social media, the Newport Police Department introduced Larry Dulaney as its new chief.(Newport Police Department)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Newport has a new police chief.

In a Tuesday news release shared on social media, the Newport Police Department introduced Larry Dulaney as its new chief.

Dulaney has been on the NPD force since 1988. For the last 12 years, he has served as a captain.

“Chief Dulaney has been an asset to our department and we look forward to the years to come,” the release stated.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a news release, Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies and state troopers responded to...
One dead in officer-involved shooting in Lawrence County
A months-long, multi-jurisdictional investigation resulted in dozens of arrests.
DTF, police arrest 45 in Paragould sweep
A 26-year-old Jonesboro man died Monday night when his pickup truck crashed into a tree.
Jonesboro man killed in single-vehicle crash
A crash south of the Greene County Tech High School has shut down U.S. Highway 49.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down Highway 49
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73

Latest News

A 26-year-old Jonesboro man died Monday night when his pickup truck crashed into a tree.
Jonesboro man killed in single-vehicle crash
New technology in schools looks to keep kids from vaping
Some schools are preparing in Northeast Arkansas for the beginning of their school year.
School holds open house, welcoming kids, parents
The Village Bible Church in Cherokee Village will be hosting a kickoff event to get churches...
Church to host kickoff event for Operation Christmas Child