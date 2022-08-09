Newport Police Department names new chief

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Newport has a new police chief.

In a Tuesday news release shared on social media, the Newport Police Department introduced Larry Dulaney as its new chief.

Dulaney has been on the NPD force since 1988. For the last 12 years, he has served as a captain.

“Chief Dulaney has been an asset to our department and we look forward to the years to come,” the release stated.

