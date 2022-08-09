Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Scattered Storms Possible Again Today

August 10th, 2022
Zach's Tuesday Morning Forecast (8/9)
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Storms continue to be in the forecast through Thursday morning as a lingering cold front meanders down to the south. By Thursday afternoon, drier air overspreads Region 8 and the rain chances drop considerably. Humidity really drops over the weekend with dewpoints falling to near 60 degrees in spots. Highs this weekend will be in the mid-80s areawide, with overnight lows in the mid-60s! The mornings will feel the best before it gets a little warm in the afternoons. Rain chances stay low early next week, but increase Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 26-year-old Jonesboro man died Monday night when his pickup truck crashed into a tree.
Jonesboro man killed in single-vehicle crash
A crash south of the Greene County Tech High School has shut down U.S. Highway 49.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down Highway 49
According to a news release, Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies and state troopers responded to...
One dead in officer-involved shooting in Lawrence County
Authorities say Braxton Freeze wandered onto Highway 66 and was hit by a car.
4-year-old fatally struck by car after wandering onto highway in middle of night
A months-long, multi-jurisdictional investigation resulted in dozens of arrests.
DTF, police arrest 45 in Paragould sweep

Latest News

Zach's Tuesday Morning Forecast (8/9)
Zach's Tuesday Morning Forecast (8/9)
Zach's Monday Morning Forecast (8/8)
Zach's Monday Morning Forecast (8/8)
Aaron's Saturday Evening Forecast (8/6/22)
Aaron's Saturday Evening Forecast (8/6/22)
Aaron's Friday Evening Forecast (8/5/22)
Aaron's Friday Evening Forecast (8/5/22)