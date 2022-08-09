Scattered Storms Possible Again Today

Storms continue to be in the forecast through Thursday morning as a lingering cold front meanders down to the south. By Thursday afternoon, drier air overspreads Region 8 and the rain chances drop considerably. Humidity really drops over the weekend with dewpoints falling to near 60 degrees in spots. Highs this weekend will be in the mid-80s areawide, with overnight lows in the mid-60s! The mornings will feel the best before it gets a little warm in the afternoons. Rain chances stay low early next week, but increase Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.