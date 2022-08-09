Energy Alert
School holds open house, welcoming kids, parents

By Hayden Savage
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MAMMOTH SPRING, Ark. (KAIT) - Some Northeast Arkansas schools are preparing for the beginning of their school year.

In Fulton County, the first day of school is coming closer by the minute.

Mammoth Spring School District will jump back into classrooms on August 15 and held its open house on Monday evening, welcoming students and parents to take a look at some changes made over the summer.

High School Principal Mark Taylor says safety was a top priority on that list.

“We’re going to try to be more vigilant about keeping our doors locked and make sure students are where they are supposed to be and have a lot less traffic out. We’re an open campus, so we’re going to try to be as vigilant as we can be.”

Taylor was named principal of the elementary school in 2019, just before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students will be returning to the “most normal” classroom they have seen since schools were closed in March of 2020.

Taylor says he’s excited for a little bit of normalcy.

“I’m excited for something to be normal. I hope we can have a lot more activities with the kids and give them the experience they want to have to be successful.”

The school said in a social media post that all students would be provided school supplies free of charge at Monday night’s open house.

