Scott Kidd named Arkansas State women’s tennis coach

Scott Kidd, a nine-time national champion and seven-time Coach of the Year, has been named the sixth head women’s tennis coach in Arkansas State history, Vice Chancellor of Intercollegiate Athletics Jeff Purinton announced Monday.

Holding nearly 15 years of head coaching experience, Kidd comes to Arkansas State after head coaching stops at Troy (men’s), Auburn-Montgomery (women’s), North Greenville University (men’s and women’s) and King College (men’s and women’s). He also has spent three seasons as an assistant women’s tennis coach at Clemson.

“We’re excited to announce Scott Kidd as our new head women’s tennis coach,” said Purinton. “He possesses an outstanding tennis background working at multiple levels with numerous championships, NCAA tournament coaching experience and a Sun Belt title. Scott is a proven winner who has demonstrated the ability to identify and develop talent.

“I want to thank (Senior Associate AD) Amy Holt for her assistance leading this search as her knowledge as a former head women’s tennis coach and college player was invaluable. During our conversations with Scott throughout this process, it became evident that he has a passion for helping student-athletes attain success both on and off the court. We look forward to Scott leading our women’s tennis program.”

Over the past four years, Kidd served as the junior Davis Cup coach for the Cayman Islands. He also served as the Head Pro and Tournament/Program Director at the largest public tennis facility in the United States, the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.

“It’s an honor to have been selected the Head Women’s Tennis Coach at Arkansas State,” said Kidd. I’m excited to be back into collegiate coaching, especially coaching women’s tennis where I’ve had the majority of my success. I’ll take all my previous years of experience and success to build a nationally ranked program at A-State. I look forward to this new chapter in my life. I want to thank Jeff Purinton and Amy Holt for believing in me. I also have to thank my very first coach, Mike Lindsey. I’m looking forward to being part of Arkansas State University Athletics!”

In his most recent coaching stop, Kidd was the men’s tennis head coach at Troy from 2013-18. Kidd directed the Trojans to the 2015 Sun Belt Championship and was named Sun Belt Coach of the Year. Troy went 25-7, 9-1 at home and 11-5 on the road, en route to the 2014-15 Sun Belt title. In his tenure at Troy, Kidd guided the Trojans to a 66-51 dual match record.

Kidd spent three seasons as a women’s tennis assistant coach at Clemson from 2010-13. He was the primary recruiter for all seven players on the 2013 team that advanced to the Sweet 16, comprised solely of freshmen and sophomores. During his three seasons with the Tigers, he coached Keri Wong and Josipa Bek to the No. 1 doubles ranking in the nation. The pair went to the finals of the ITA Nationals, the ITA All-American and the NCAA Championships. Additionally, he aided the development of Yana Koroleva to the national singles quarterfinals in 2013, the first from Clemson to do so since 2005.

Spending six seasons in Montgomery, Kidd was head coach of the women’s tennis team from 2004-10 and the men’s tennis coach in 2009-10. He led the women’s team to five NAIA National Championships and won the 2010 men’s championship as well. He was named the Wilson/ITA National Women’s Coach of the Year in 2008 after winning a fourth consecutive National Championship.

Prior to being named head coach at Auburn-Montgomery, Kidd was an assistant coach for the 2003-04 campaign. He spent the 2001-2003 seasons as head coach of men’s and women’s tennis at North Greenville University, leading both squads to NCCAA Championship in 2002. He began his coaching career as head men’s and women’s tennis coach at King College in 2000-01.

A native of Elba, Ala., Kidd earned a bachelor’s degree in organizational management from Virginia Intermont College in 2001, and a bachelor’s degree in general business from Auburn-Montgomery in 2010. Kidd has two sons, both in the military, Tristen Kidd and Jaden Kidd.

What They’re Saying About Scott Kidd

”I was truly excited to see Coach Scott Kidd accept the position as Head Women’s Tennis Coach at Arkansas State. Coach Kidd brings a world of experience, cares deeply about the development of his players as people and athletes and has a great passion for the game. Scott is a highly accomplished National Championship coach who has helped many a program and athlete be their best! I look forward to seeing Coach Kidd lead the Arkansas State program!” – Nancy Harris (Retired Clemson Head Coach)

“Scott and I worked closely together during his time at Clemson and I am confident that Arkansas State made a great hire. Scott was a tireless recruiter, understood what type of student-athlete would be successful in the classroom and on the court, developed effective training plans to help his players get better, and had positive relationships with student-athletes from across the nation and around the world. Scott can coach in practice and matches with equal aplomb. He also understands the relationship between a university’s athletic department and the campus in general. He will be an excellent teammate within the athletic department, and a fine representative for Arkansas State on campus and in the community. I couldn’t be happier for him, and I look forward to following his progress.” – Phil Grayson (Sport Supervisor for Clemson Women’s Tennis)

“Scott Kidd is widely regarded as the best recruiter in the nation. He has built numerous National Championship Teams through his meticulous search for talent coupled with his intense personal compassion for every student-athlete who competes in his program. Arkansas State has hired a winner!” – Walker Sahag (Professional Coach)

