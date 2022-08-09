TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down Highway 49

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash Tuesday morning shut down parts of U.S. Highway 49.

The crash happened shortly after 10 a.m. Aug. 9, one-mile south of U.S. Highway 412 near Greene County Tech High School.

Highway 49 northbound is shut down right now just south of GCT high school. Bad wreck. pic.twitter.com/vU1WLrAoRi — ʀʏᴀɴ ᴠᴀᴜɢʜᴀɴ (@ryanvaughan) August 9, 2022

Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan, who was traveling in the area, reported a “bad wreck” had stalled northbound traffic.

No word yet on how many vehicles were involved or if there were any injuries.

IDriveArkansas showed traffic backed up in both directions.

Arkansas State Police responded to the scene and diverted traffic onto Highway 69

A crash south of the Greene County Tech High School shut down U.S. Highway 49. (IDriveArkansas.com)

Region 8 News is efforting to get more information.

