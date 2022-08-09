Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down Highway 49

A crash has shut down parts of Highway 49.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash Tuesday morning shut down parts of U.S. Highway 49.

The crash happened shortly after 10 a.m. Aug. 9, one-mile south of U.S. Highway 412 near Greene County Tech High School.

Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan, who was traveling in the area, reported a “bad wreck” had stalled northbound traffic.

No word yet on how many vehicles were involved or if there were any injuries.

IDriveArkansas showed traffic backed up in both directions.

Arkansas State Police responded to the scene and diverted traffic onto Highway 69

A crash south of the Greene County Tech High School shut down U.S. Highway 49.
A crash south of the Greene County Tech High School shut down U.S. Highway 49.(IDriveArkansas.com)

Region 8 News is efforting to get more information.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A months-long, multi-jurisdictional investigation resulted in dozens of arrests.
DTF, police arrest 45 in Paragould sweep
According to a news release, Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies and state troopers responded to...
One dead in officer-involved shooting in Lawrence County
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Former Dyer County resident David Swift is placed in a Jefferson County, Alabama Sheriff’s...
‘All the evidence pointed to him’: Husband of cold case murder victim Karen Swift indicted
The death of an Arkansas judge whose body was recovered from a lake is being investigated as an...
Accidental drowning suspected in death of Arkansas judge

Latest News

People who travel Highway 226 in Craighead County might need to find an alternate route in the...
ArDOT to close Highway 226 for improvements
A permanent median barrier has been added to the intersection after several crashes forced the...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Concrete barrier added to popular intersection
Starting Friday, Aug. 5, crews will close the highway between Highway 140 and 158 from 6 a.m....
TRAFFIC ALERT: Bridge closure due to maintenance
A traffic light just up the road from where the new one will be in Brookland along highway 49.
Popular intersection to add new traffic light