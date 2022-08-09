TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down Highway 49
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash Tuesday morning shut down parts of U.S. Highway 49.
The crash happened shortly after 10 a.m. Aug. 9, one-mile south of U.S. Highway 412 near Greene County Tech High School.
Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan, who was traveling in the area, reported a “bad wreck” had stalled northbound traffic.
No word yet on how many vehicles were involved or if there were any injuries.
IDriveArkansas showed traffic backed up in both directions.
Arkansas State Police responded to the scene and diverted traffic onto Highway 69
Region 8 News is efforting to get more information.
