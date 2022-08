MANILA, Ark. (KAIT) - The FFN Preseason Tour continues.

Manila looks to build off quite the turnaround. The Lions won just 1 game in 2020. They won 9 games in 2021 and finished 2nd in the 3A-3.

Cain White’s crew are in pursuit of another postseason appearance.

Made a trip to Manila this afternoon. New track taking shape along with a football fieldhouse.



Lions had a banner 2021: 9 wins, 2nd in 3A-3, & a home playoff victory.



Cain White’s crew aiming for the postseason in 2022, watch @manila_lions preview Wednesday on @Region8News. pic.twitter.com/aPWHC9ckrS — Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) August 9, 2022

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.