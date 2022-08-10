AMBER ALERT issued for missing Mo. toddler

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 2-year-old girl in St. Louis.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Amari Washington was left alone in a car at a parking lot and the car was stolen by an unknown suspect.

The car took off in an unknown direction of travel.

MSHP said this happened on the 3000 block of Dunn Road at 2:43 a.m. on Tuesday, August 10.

The car is a brown or dark purple 2012 Hyundai Sonata with Missouri license plates CT9D6C. The left rear taillight has a hole in it.

MSHP says the stolen car is a brown or dark purple 2012 Hyundai Sonata, like the one pictured here. The car has Missouri license plates CT9D6C. (Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)

Washington was last seen wearing a pink shirt and yellow pants.

Anyone with information about the car and/or the whereabouts of Washington is urged to call police or the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 immediately.

