Arkansas State men’s golf reveals 2022 fall schedule

Arkansas State men’s golf head coach Mike Hagen revealed a strong fall slate of four events, including the annual Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate at RidgePointe Country Club Oct. 10-11.

The Red Wolves get the 2022-23 season underway Sept. 11-12 at the Gopher Invitational in Independence, Minn., at Windsong Farm Golf Club. The 16-team field has nine top-100 teams according to Golfstat, including the Red Wolves. Joining A-State in the field are Baylor, Coastal Carolina, Furman, Georgia State, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kent State, Michigan State, Minnesota, Notre Dame, Rutgers, Toledo, West Virginia and Yale.

Next up on the schedule, A-State heads to Erie, Colo., for the Mark Simpson Colorado Invitational at Colorado National Golf Club. The field consists of A-State, Boise State, Colorado, Denver, Grand Canyon, Kansas City, Nevada, Northern Colorado, Rice, Southern Utah, ULM, UNC Greensboro, UTEP, Utah State, Utah Valley, Washington State and Wyoming.

The 27th annual Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate is Oct. 10-11 at RidgePointe Country Club in Jonesboro. Joining the Red Wolves in the 14-team field are Belmont, Bradley, Evansville, Green Bay, Incarnate Word, Murray State, New Orleans, North Alabama, Oklahoma Christian, Southeastern Louisiana, Stetson, Texas A&M-Commerce, and Valparaiso.

A-State closes out the fall schedule Oct. 27-29 at the White Sands Bahamas Invitational hosted by VCU at the Paradise Island Ocean Course. The Red Wolves will be joined by Duke, Missouri, Nebraska, Sam Houston, Southern Miss, Troy, UCLA, ULM, UTEP and VCU for the event featuring seven top-100 sides.

The 2023 spring slate will be released at a later date. Stay up to date on A-State men’s golf by following the team on Twitter (@AStateMGolf), Facebook (/AStateGolf) and Instagram (@astatemensgolf).

2022 Arkansas State Men’s Golf Fall Schedule

Sept. 11-12 | Gopher Invitational hosted by Minnesota at Windsong Farm GC

Oct. 3-4 | Mark Simpson Colorado Invitational hosted by Colorado at Colorado National GC

Oct. 10-11 | Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate hosted by Arkansas State at RidgePointe CC

Oct. 18-19 | Pinetree Intercollegiate hosted by Kennesaw State at Pinetree CC

Oct. 27-29 | White Sands Bahamas Invitational hosted by VCU at Paradise Island Ocean Course

